Romeo Beckham makes priorities clear as tension continues with Brooklyn

Romeo Beckham sends subtle message with new move amid family feud

Romeo Beckham is not wasting any more time on the ongoing drama with his brother Brooklyn Beckham and focusing on what’s important to him: relationships with the rest of his family.

The 22-year-old athlete took to Instagram on Saturday, August 16, and shared a carousel of pictures from the Beckhams’ recent family vacation.

Romeo’s post featured a picture of himself and sister Harper, 13, among many of his own snapshots from the family holiday.

The former football player showed off his tattoos in a swimming suit in one of the pictures, himself taking the wheel of a boat in one, and his surfing skills in another.

The other picture also showed him having fun with a friend during the family’s time off from the drama surrounding them as Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz renewed their vows without inviting anyone from his family.

Romeo’s camera roll from the vacation came a week after his mom Victoria Beckham shared a glimpse into their travels on her Instagram.

The fashion mogul’s carousel featured husband David Beckham, Romeo, Harper and son Cruz, 20, on a yacht in Europe.