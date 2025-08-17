Bella Hadid celebrates new milestone with best friends

Bella Hadid welcomes new chapter in life surrounded by pals,k

Bella Hadid marked an important moment in life with her celebrity friends, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Alex Consani.

The 28-year-old supermodel celebrated the launch of her brand Orabella’s fifth fragrance in a summer garden party with all her pals.

Bella donned a backless white dress, featuring a draped bodice and halter neck with multiple cutouts, for the daytime event, accessorising it with a gold necklace, matching bangles and earrings.

The business mogul paired the look with a pair of fancy white cowboy boots and natural sun-kissed makeup.

While Bella’s friends all went with a black and white theme dresses - with Kendall and Kylie wearing black dresses, Alex wearing a white dress, and Hailey opting for a black and white polka dot summer dress.

“My cuties,” Bella wrote alongside a picture of them she posted on Instagram.

Following the daytime event, the girls reportedly went for dinner at Alba in West Hollywood. The Orabella founder then changed into a black short-sleeved dress for the night out while others remained in the same outfits.

Bella later posted another video clip from the celebration, which showed Hailey trying out the fragrance and admiring it.