Charli XCX shares approach towards her acting career: 'I always prefer...'

Charli XCX wraps up filming of 'The Gallerist'

British singer Charli XCX has opened about how she is making her acting career from the ground instead of waiting for others to come to her and offer projects.

The 33-year-old has just wrapped up filming multiple projects including The Moment and The Gallerist.

While speaking about her budding acting career, the Speed Drive vocalist said, "I'm very interested in wherever possible of trying to grow things myself from the ground up.”

Charli believes in “finding material” herself rather than “outsourcing.”

She told Variety, "I'm sort of building things with my network of friends and directors that I admire and things like that.”

“Whatever kind of creative project I'm working on, I always prefer when the initial spark is coming from like me and my fellow collaborators rather than sort of like outsourcing, you know what I mean? I try and go and find material myself, basically”, said the 360 hitmaker.

XCX also confessed that so far, she is really enjoying her experience with acting. She feels inspired and unbelievably creative at the moment.

Some other projects featuring Charli are namely Sacrifice, Faces of Death and a yet-to-be-titled horror film in collaboration with Japanese director Takashi Miike.