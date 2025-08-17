Duchess Sophie steals the show in £200 frilly gown

Prince William’s aunt joins Prince Edward at Edinburgh Castle for Royal Tattoo.

The Duchess of Edinburgh cut an elegant figure on Friday evening as she joined her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, for a performance of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2025 at the iconic Edinburgh Castle.

Sophie turned heads in the ‘Bamboo Amoeba Dress’ by Spanish label Matelier Design. The flowing chiffon gown, patterned in striking red and black, featured capped sleeves and a high neckline for a refined yet fashion-forward look.

She completed the ensemble with the chic ‘Black Lunatic Caviar Clutch’ by designer Sophie Habsburg and debuted a glamorous new pair of Penelope Chilvers ‘Gamine 75’ heels, adorned with sparkling jewelled bows at the toe.

The Duchess of Edinburgh completed her striking look by draping a black blazer over her shoulders and styling her sandy blonde hair into a sleek low bun.

Her outift quickly drew praise from celebrity fashion stylist Oriona Robb, who described the outfit as perfectly suited to the evening’s grandeur.

“At Edinburgh Castle, Duchess Sophie’s look felt perfectly attuned to the spirit of the Tattoo,” Robb said.

“The long printed dress brought warmth and movement, avoiding stiffness while still looking polished.

Layering it with the deep green velvet jacket added richness and formality, a quiet echo of the military regalia and the grandeur of the setting. The velvet also gave her outfit evening weight, ideal for an outdoor performance.”

The stylist also highlighted Sophie’s practical yet stylish finishing touches. “By choosing block-heeled shoes and a simple clutch, she kept the silhouette clean and steady on the cobbled ground.

The result was a blend of ceremony and ease without being ostentatious, respectful yet relaxed enough to share in the atmosphere of music, tradition, and spectacle.”

Red may not be a shade Duchess Sophie reaches for often, but when she does, it’s a clear win.

Back in 2022, while still the Countess of Wessex, she stunned in the vibrant hue at a reception to meet Philip Pierre, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, during the first day of the Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of the Caribbean.