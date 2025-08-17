Olivia Rodrigo, Conan Gray reveal hilarious first impressions of each other

Conan Gray and Olivia Rodrigo look back at how they became friends

Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray might be one of the most iconic bestie duo but they surprisingly didn’t immediately become friends.

The 22-year-old songstress and the youtuber-turned-singer, 26, sat down for an interview ahead of his fourth album, Wishbone’s release, and shared rare insights into their bond.

The drivers license hitmaker recalled that her and Gray have the pandemic to thank for their first meeting.

The pair told The Interview magazine that it was the time when Rodrigo was working on her debut album, Sour, with producer Dan Nigro, and Gray was working on his sophomore album with him.

Due to the pandemic, the Checkmate singer said, “we literally saw nobody even vaguely in our age range for an entire year,” until one day he saw Rodrigo exiting the studio.

“I think you were kind of midway through Sour?” Gray recalled, “I was walking in and I remember seeing you and being like, ‘Oh my god, a person.’”

The Crush Culture singer then went on to share the story of how he ended up ghosting Rodrigo.

The lacy songstress texted Gray if he wanted to “go on a COVID walk one of these days.”

Explaining why he ghosted Rodrigo, he said, “You gave me your number, and I had a childhood neighbor growing up named Olivia. So I received a text from an Olivia a week later and it’s like, ‘Hey, want to hang out?'”

Gray continued, "And I was like, ‘What? Why is my childhood neighbor texting me to hang out in Texas? She knows that I moved. Does she think I’m back home or something?’ I literally was so weirded out because this was my neighbor. Like, we weren’t super close friends or anything. So I just ignored it fully.”

However, not knowing why, Rodrigo recalled that she “was so sad” after her “pure” text was dismissed. “And I was like, ‘God, he f-cking hates me. I don’t even warrant a response,’” the popstar said.

After everything was clarified, Gray saved her number as “OLIVIA F--KING RODRIGO.”