Kim Kardashian makes bold move amid Kanye West’s new documentary buzz

Kanye West unveils teaser for new documentary 'In Whose Name?'

Kim Kardashian has made a bold move after her ex husband Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, stirred quite a buzz with the trailer of his new documentary, In Whose Name?

The Kardashians star traded her dark locks for a blonde look, debuting her new ‘do with a sultry selfie on Friday, August 15.

Flashing a kissy face at the camera, she stunned fans with her ash-blonde locks and dark brown roots.

The Yeezy founder’s ex wife appeared to be wearing a pair of white pajamas while still finishing up her glam.

“About that time,” she captioned the photo, which earned her some praise from some of her famous followers.

former City Girls rapper JT wrote “Favorite color on you!” in the comments section punctuated with a heart eyes emoji.

The Skims founder’s new look came only two days after her private conversations with West from their time together got exposed in the official teaser trailer of In Whose Name?

premiering on Wednesday, August 13, the roughly one-minute teaser for the controversial rapper’s upcoming documentary previewed a scene in which he closes a door marked with Kardashian’s name.

"Your personality wasn’t like this a few years ago," her shaky voice could be heard from behind the scene, hinting her sobbing.

Another clip showed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum, saying, "We can talk about that later, but," before the Bully maker stops her to say, "It ain’t no but!"

For the unversed, Kardashian, 44, and West were together for nearly a decade. The two first sparked romance rumours in 2012 and tied the knot in 2014.

They remained married for about seven years before filing for divorce in 2021, which was finalised in November 2022.