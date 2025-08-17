Princess Andre proves unstoppable with new career plans

Princess Andre is currently enjoying the media spotlight by landing her solo TV documentary, The Princess Diaries.

The rising star has gained significant fame at just 18, particularly following the latest season of her hit ITV2 reality show.

Now, Princess has stunned fans with a shock career U-turn, revealing that she plans to explore the music industry while mapping out her five-year plan.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: 'I want to be a successful business woman which I am actively heading towards at the moment. Hopefully in five years time. I also want to get into music.'

Interestingly, her famous father Peter Andre, 52, first shot to fame as a nineties hearthrob and is best known for his 1995 hit Mysterious Girl.

Meanwhile, her brother Junior, 20, also revealed his five year plan, which includes music, business ventures, clothing, and fragrance. He has recently hinted at preparing for major success, telling them: 'My time is coming.'

For context, back in 2022, Junior's debut single Slide hit No.1 on the UK's iTunes pop chart, with his follow-up track Only One also bagging the top spot a year later.

In the first episode of her ITV show, The Princess Diaries, which aired on Sunday night, Princess opened up about her childhood trauma and her famous mother Katie Price's turbulent divorces.