Meghan Markle reduced to tears after brutal remark from royal friend

Meghan Markle was left shocked and devastated after she received a scathing verdict of a royal friend and someone she truly admired.

The Duchess of Sussex left her senior royal position in 2020 along with Prince Harry to start an independent life from the Firm.

While there was a growing rift between the Sussexes and the royals, Meghan did not expect a scathing comment from a friend of the late Princess Diana.

Brown was not only a close friend of Prince Harry's mother but was also was one of the few people who interacted with the late princess before her untimely death.

“The trouble with Meghan is that she has the worst judgement of anyone in the entire world,” Tina Brown, a former editor of Vanity Fair and Tatler, had said last year.

“She’s flawless about getting it all wrong. She really is. Her issue is that she doesn’t listen. She has all these people, asks them their opinion, and then doesn’t follow it. She does what she wants to do. And all of her ideas are total crap, unfortunately.”

Following the remark, royal commentator, Neil Sean, quoted a source sharing that Meghan was “bereft because she’d admired Tina Brown”.

The source shared that Meghan read Tina’s book “simply because of her connection to Princess Diana” and “wanted to find a better connection so she could understand her husband Prince Harry and how he felt about his mother.”

However, the remake made Meghan inconsolable with tears and at the same time outraged”.