Chris Hemsworth expresses gratitude on receiving birthday wishes

Chris Hemsworth, who played Thor for 15 years in Marvel Cinematic Universe, turned 42 on Monday.

The Extraction actor took his sweet time in thanking everyone for their wishes and all the love he received.

The Avengers star took to his Instagram to acknowledge everyone’s sweet messege.

In post Hemsworth is seem to be sitting in front of a rectangular, chocolate-frosted cake decorated with pastel-coloured icing flowers.

He captioned the post, "A huge (slightly belated) thank you for all the birthday love this week."

"Another lap around the sun complete grateful to be cruising through this tiny blip in time, surrounded by such brilliant people and unforgettable moments," he added.

Hemsworth and Channing Tatum were confirmed to be part of the cast of one of next year’s upcoming Marvel movies, Avengers: Doomsday.

Tatum in the comment section casually send "love and kisses" to the Aussie actor, and refer to him as "boo."

For their upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday the details.

The 2026 movie have been kept relatively under wraps, but we know it’s currently being filmed across the UK.

The movie will mark Hemsworth’s first appearance as Thor since starring in 2022’s Thor: Love And Thunder, and the second appearance of Tatum’s Gambit, following his unexpected debut in the MCU last summer in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to release on December 18.