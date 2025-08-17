Real reason why Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet haven't seen each other

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are navigating the challenges of their busy lives while keeping their romance alive.

Despite their hectic schedules, the couple is "making it work" and finding ways to stay connected.

Timothée has been filming Dune: Part Three in Budapest, while Kylie has been managing her responsibilities in Los Angeles.

Although they haven't seen each other in a few weeks, Kylie did visit Timothée in July. The distance between them is significant, with a 12-hour flight separating the two cities.

Kylie's busy schedule as a mom and entrepreneur, combined with Timothée's demanding filming schedule, makes it tough for them to find time together.

"She's a mom and she works as well. She has a lot of responsibilities in LA. Timothée's schedule is grueling, with very little downtime," a source explained.

Despite the distance, the couple is prioritizing their relationship. "They FaceTime most days. They miss each other and are totally fine," the insider shared.

This commitment to communication is helping them navigate the challenges of their busy lives.

As Timothée's filming location is set to change to Jordan and Abu Dhabi, there's a possibility that the couple might find a chance to reconnect in the near future.

This change in location could provide an opportunity for them to spend quality time together.