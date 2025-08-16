Selena Gomez shares rare insights into summer with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco spend a summer of love with pals ahead of wedding

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez gave fans a glimpse into their summer activities with a set of photos.

The 33-year-old songstress and actress took to Instagram on Friday, August 15, and shared a carousel which featured their snaps from over the few months.

The Only Murders in the Building star included multiple selfies and pictures of her loved ones in the photo series, including her co-star, Logan Lerman, who will be starring in the fifth season.

Gomez and Blanco appeared to be on a double date with Lerman and his fiancée Analuisa Corrigan. The following slide showed the foursome’s orders consisting of oysters and tiger shrimp.

The other pictures showed the Disney alum posing in front of a dressing mirror wearing a slip dress, snaps of various parts of her home, as well as a makeup free selfie.

"Wait … I’m gonna marry u," Blanco wrote in the comments of his wife-to-be’s post.

Gomez also featured her little sister, Gracie, 12, as the duo posed in a party.

This comes after the couple postponed their marriage from September, when their wedding date was disclosed.

The new date is kept under the wraps but the happy couple are excited to tie the knot as Gomez said, "I couldn't be more excited," on her recent interview at Therapuss with Jake Shane. "I'm really, I just have never really felt so sure about something."