Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's decade-long friendship hits snag

The once-strong bond between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively appears to be fraying, with recent reports suggesting the two friends have stopped talking.

The rift seems to have widened following Lively's legal dispute with her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni. Swift was subpoenaed by Baldoni's team, which she reportedly felt was an exploitation and blindsided her.

According to sources, Lively mentioned Swift in a text exchange with Baldoni, referring to her as one of her "dragons" alongside Ryan Reynolds. This message was used as evidence in the lawsuit, further straining the friendship.

Despite the subpoena being dropped in May, Swift's team maintained she had no involvement in the film's production or creative decisions.

Lively has reportedly reached out to Swift multiple times via texts, voicemails, and emails to patch things up, but Swift has remained unresponsive.

Insiders claim Lively is "pleading" for a chance to make things right, but rebuilding trust may take time. A source close to the situation revealed that Lively "can't accept that their friendship has ended and is holding on to hope" to mend their relationship.

The singer songwriter's upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl features a track titled Ruin the Friendship, which has sparked speculation among fans that the song is about her fallout with Lively.

While the lyrics' meaning remains unclear, the timing and theme have led many to draw connections between the song and the apparent rift in their friendship.

As both stars navigate their respective careers and public personas, the future of their once-close relationship remains uncertain. Swift seems to be reevaluating her inner circle, becoming more selective about her relationships to protect her brand and reputation.

Meanwhile, Lively faces mounting legal challenges in her dispute with Baldoni.