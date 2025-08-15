Taylor Swift song ‘Ruin the Friendship’ about Blake Lively? Fans speculate

Taylor Swift announced the release of new album The Life of a Showgirl on October 3

Taylor Swift revealed the track list of her new album The Life of a Showgirl on Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce podcast, New Heights.

Since then, there has been speculation on the internet that track six, Ruin the Friendship, may probably be about the friendship of the Cruel Summer hitmaker with Blake Lively.

The decade-long friendship between the two deteriorated due to the ongoing legal battle of It Ends With Us actress and Justin Baldoni.

However, there have some counterarguments regarding the source of the song as some people have pointed out that it’s not likely based on the timeline.

The evidence of this point is that the Eras Tour performer revealed that she had composed the songs of this album with Max Martin and Shellback back in summer of 2024 which is way months before the Lively vs Baldoni saga began.

“It was something that I was working on while I was in Europe for the Eras Tour,” Swift unveiled. “I’d do like three shows in a row, I’d have three days off, I’d fly to Sweden and then go back to the tour.”

Moreover, source shared with E! News in January 2025 that the rumours that the two stars are no longer friends are ‘not true’.