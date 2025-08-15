Meghan Markle's Netflix show faces backlash over controversial guest

Meghan Markle's new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, is facing criticism after the trailer revealed that model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen will be one of the celebrity guests.

Teigen's appearance has sparked outrage among fans, who are calling for Netflix to cancel the show or at least the episode featuring Teigen.

The backlash stems from Teigen's past behaviour, particularly her treatment of Courtney Stodden, a US model and TV personality.

In 2011, Teigen tweeted about Stodden, wishing for her to take a "dirt nap". Although Teigen has since apologised for her actions, many fans still haven't forgiven her.

"Netflix should cancel the episode with Chrissy Teigen as she is the ultimate cyber bully," one user wrote on YouTube.

While some fans are outraged by Teigen's appearance, others are defending her. "They could never make me hate you Sydney," one supporter commented.

However, critics argue that Teigen's presence contradicts Meghan's advocacy against online bullying. "The purported anti-bullying advocate opened the doors of her rich friend’s Montecito mansion to one of the internet’s most prolific bullies," feminist outlet Jezebel wrote.

Despite the backlash, With Love, Meghan is set to premiere its second season on August 26. The show features a range of celebrity guests, including Tan France, David Chang, and Samin Nosrat.

Meghan Markle's decision to work with Teigen has clearly divided her audience, with some questioning her judgment