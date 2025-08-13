Prince Andrew throws fit as King Charles gives new orders for Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew doesn’t see an end to his troubles as King Charles gave orders for major new changes at the Royal Lodge, much to the dismay of his brother.

The disgraced Duke of York was not happy to see new constructions happening this summer on the 4,800-acre Windsor Great Park estate, which also has his 30-room mansion situated on.

While the shamed 65-year-old royal reels from the blistering biography by historian Andrew Lownie, Andrew wasn’t helping himself when he went on a profanity-filled rant at workers installing speed bumps on the roads.

“The worker was just going about his job when Andrew, on one of his regular rides round the estate, came along and looked down from up high and said, ‘What the f* are you doing now?’,” a source told The Sun.

“Andrew likes to drive his car out of Royal Lodge quite fast and is obviously a bit peeved as one of the speed humps is right by the gate out of the park.”

King Charles is Ranger of Windsor Great Park, which runs from Windsor Castle to Virginia Water. Hence, any changes that are made at the estate are approved by the monarch. One speed bump has even been built on Andrew’s driving route out of the Royal Lodge.

It is uncertain if Charles did it purposefully to annoy his brother for all the trouble he has been causing for the royals lately.

The new changes come just weeks after it was revealed that Andrew had seemingly won the Royal Lodge row with his brother. The King had wanted to downgrade Andrew to Frogmore Cottage to free up the massive mansion for a different purpose.

Andrew is already stripped off of his royal titles and patronages and his slew of scandals appearing in headlines every week appears to be becoming a “problem that won’t go away” for the royals, experts have said.