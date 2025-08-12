Jennifer Lopez awkward interaction with ‘clingy fan’ goes viral

Jennifer Lopez fanbase is already wide and diverse but her incredible singing chops seem to be attracting more fans – though the latest addition is a bit weird.

During JLo’s performance during her concert at the Central Stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan, August 11, a cricket could be seen crawling all the way up to her neck.

Initially engrossed in her performance, the insect didn’t evoke immediate reaction from the On The Floor hitmaker.

However, as it came into contact directly with the skin, the 56-year-old grabbed it and tossed it away smoothly.

“It was tickling me,” Lopez looked at the audience smiling.

The brief disruption caused chatter among fans on social media who applauded the singer for her professionalism.

One social media user wrote, “The cricket walking on her neck and she’s just chill, finishing the song like nothing’s going on.”

“Then at the end, she takes the bug off with total class! If it were me, I’d be screaming already!” Second netizen commented.

Another remarked, “Handled it so well, I would have collapsed right there.”

For the unversed, her recent incident came just a few weeks after she survived (rather laughed off) a wardrobe malfunction while performing in Warsaw, Poland.