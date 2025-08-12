Machine Gun Kelly makes subtle dig at his age

Machine Gun Kelly has recently made unusual comment about his age during Andy Cohen’s show.

The American rapper reflected on his personal life during an appearance on latest edition of Watch What Happens Live on August 10.

During the episode, Andy pointed out that MGK looks young, to which the rapper admitted that he has no idea about his own age.

“It’s a weird thing dude. I don’t know if my age… I don’t know if it exists,” he told the talk show host.

Interestingly, Machine explained that he “doesn’t know” a lot about his life and made claims why that might be.

“I just don’t know many facts about my life. Like my skin, if it rips open, it heals really quick,” mentioned the Home crooner.

MGK further said that there are “just things where I’m starting to be like, ‘It was my Dad’”.

“I’ve asked my mom, ‘Was there any period of time you went missing, ever like a tall slender creature,’” remarked the 35-year-old.

“She told me she felt like she got abducted at one point,” he quipped.

Elsewhere on the show, MGK addressed Sydney Sweeney dating rumours as Andy read a question from a viewer.

“MGK, Kyle P wants to know if there’s any truth to the rumor that you and Sydney Sweeney were more than just friends,” he asked.

To which, the rapper responded, “Kyle P, shut up, dude.”