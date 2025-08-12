Prince Harry reaches out to William after peace deal with King Charles

Prince Harry reaches out to William after King Charles opens Palace doors

Prince Harry made a desperate plea to Prince William after initiating peace talks with his father, King Charles, following years of feud.

The Duke of Sussex expressed a desire to make amends with the royal family in an interview with the BBC in May 2025 following a major setback in a UK security case.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's dad spoke about the monarch's cancer battle and said he does not know how much time his father has.

In July, it appeared that the King heard his son's request and a meeting was held between Charles and Harry's aides in London, dubbed a peace summit.

Now, Closer Magazine reported that the former working royal also "wants" the future King's blessings ahead of the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 and their late mother Princess Diana's 30th death anniversary.

"There’s a documentary in the pipeline, and Harry wants members of the royal family at the Invictus Games supporting him and the event. Remembering Diana on the 30th anniversary of her death is also very important for her boys, and Harry is keen to mark it together," an insider shared.

However, the Prince of Wales put his key demand forward, that is, minus Meghan Markle from any project representing the legacy of Diana.

The source said, "Harry desperately wants his brother’s involvement, or at least his blessing – and he wants to be able to return to his homeland without fearing tension or drama, as he strongly feels it’s what their mother would have wanted."

Kate Middleton's husband is reportedly "hesitant" about joining forces with the Sussexes. "For him, it should only be about the brothers. William’s still hurt by the public attacks and sees no reason to patch things up on Harry’s timetable," the tipster revealed.