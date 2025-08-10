Joe Manganiello shows enthusiasm to join THIS franchise

Actor Joe Manganiello has expressed his enthusiasm for playing the role of Casey Jones in the upcoming live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin.

This gritty, R-rated film has generated significant buzz among fans, and Manganiello's interest in the project has only added to the excitement.

According to Kevin Eastman, co-creator of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic franchise, Manganiello reached out to him online as a huge fan of the Turtles and their role-playing games.

Eastman shared that Manganiello has been sending him updates on his work, including pictures of bubbles and other creative projects. When discussions about a new live-action Turtles movie began, Manganiello jumped at the opportunity to play Casey Jones.

Eastman quoted Manganiello as saying, "I want to be Casey Jones in the revision of that." Manganiello even sent Eastman a couple of pictures, showcasing his enthusiasm for the role. Eastman believes Manganiello would be "perfect" for the part, citing his suitable age and overall fit for the character. "He's perfect. He'd be perfect for it," he said.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been entertaining audiences for decades, with their first film appearance in 1990.

The franchise has since grown to include multiple live-action and animated movies, including the recent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which features Seth Rogen as a co-writer and voice actor.

A sequel to Mutant Mayhem is currently in the works, scheduled for release in 2027