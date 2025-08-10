Prince Harry drops major bombshell in Sentebale row as announcement looms

Prince Harry has no plans to give up on the vulnerable children he promised to support because of a boardroom battle.

The Duke of Sussex, who co-founded Sentebale with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006 in honour of their mothers, is planning launch a new charity to “outflank the boardroom rival”, according to a new report.

King Charles’s younger son was cleared from allegations of bullying and misogynoir by the UK Charity Commission after four months of investigation.

The allegations were made by charity chair, Dr Sophie Chandauka, who had claimed the position in July 2023 after serving as a trustee from 2009 to 2015.

“The Duke is anxious that the fight against poverty and Aids in Lesotho and Botswana carries on,” a source told The Mail on Sunday.

“He and Prince Seeiso are keen to work together on a new venture. They are talking about setting up a new charity or clubbing together to support other existing charities doing similar work in the region.”

When the first was first announced earlier this week, a spokesperson for Prince Harry did hint that the damaging allegations have only impacted the children supported by the charity.

Previously, sources had said that Harry was mourning over his passion project he launched when he was only 22. Insider said that he was “absolutely devastated” and believes the crisis is the “hostile takeover of his life’s work”.

It is possible that an announcement will soon be made about a new charity in Lesotho and Botswana.