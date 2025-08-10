Catherine Zeta-Jones reflects on marriage journey with Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones recalled the time when people mocked her for marrying Michael Douglas because of the age gap.

Now, 25 years later, the couple is still going strong and getting ready to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

The actress, 55, married the Hollywood star, 80, back in 2000 at a glamorous New York hotel. Their 25-year age gap led to plenty of gossip at the time but Catherine said their life together has been full of “love and fun.”

She told The Sun, “We’ve been married 25 years, it’s something to celebrate. And they said it would never last.”

The couple share two children, Dylan and Carys. Catherine said reaching this milestone feels “thrilling,” though she will not be able to mark the day itself because she is filming season three of Netflix’s Wednesday, where she plays Morticia Addams.

Instead, they will celebrate with a party during the holidays. However, their marriage hasn't been without challenges as they briefly split in 2013 after Michael’s battle with tongue cancer and Catherine’s bipolar disorder diagnosis but reunited in 2014.

She has said that all long marriages have ups and downs but their bond is built on respect and understanding.

Catherine further added that she never really notices the age gap between them as she always focused on their good times and how they always help each other grow better.