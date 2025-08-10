Kelly Clarkson’s talk show stands tall despite temporary break

Kelly Clarkson takes internet by storm with recent update about 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Kelly Clarkson is reportedly set to return to her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, following the passing of her former husband, Brandon Blackstock.

The 43-year-old singer, known for hosting the award-winning entertainment program, is expected to resume hosting this autumn.

A source close to the development told TMZ, “The Kelly Clarkson Show is locked for a 7th season and the plan is to still drop fresh episodes in September.”

This update comes shortly after Blackstock passed away from melanoma on Thursday, August 7, at the age of 48.

A representative for the family told PEOPLE, “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

In recent months, Clarkson’s future with the show had been the subject of speculation among fans, as she postponed her Vegas residency and several shows since March, citing her desire to care for her children and Blackstock during his illness.

For the unversed, Season 7 of The Kelly Clarkson Show is scheduled to premiere in September on NBC.