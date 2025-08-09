Queen Elizabeth rejected Andrew's sweet request despite years of favours

Princess Beatrice turned 37 on 8th August, 2025.

It may surprise many to learn that Beatrice was originally given a different name by her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Following royal tradition, the Duke and Duchess of York are believed to have informed the Queen Elizabeth of the name they had chosen for their firstborn, hoping for her approval.

However, the situation turned an unexpected turn when Her Majesty suggested an alternative. Born on August 8, 1988, the royal couple had initially planned to name her as Princess Annabel.

Fergie was reportedly very keen on the name, but the late Queen felt it was 'too yuppie' for a member of the royal family.

Ultimately, she was named Beatrice Elizabeth Mary, with her middle names giving nod to both her grandmother and great-grandmother.

Interestingly, Beatrice later passed on her middle name, and the late Queen's legacy, to her own daughter, who she named Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, born in 2021.

Beatrice-is said to have been a little upset on her special day, following a recent wave of allegations against her parents, Andrew and Fergie.

The royal is believed to have celebrated her birthday privately with her husband and child, away from the public eye, amid claims made by royal biographer Andrew Lownie in his upcoming book 'Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.'

The biography further alleges that the late Queen Elizabeth covered many of the Andrew's expenses, including one unusual cost-a spiritual advisor.

According to the author, an Indian yogi stayed with Andrew at Royal Lodge, and an annual £32,000 bill for the yogi's services was initially paid by the Queen, The Mirror reported.