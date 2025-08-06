Prince Harry mourns life’s work after devastating Sentebale row

Prince Harry may have been cleared by the Charity Commission in the UK investigating his former charity, Sentebale, but it has not made him any happy about how things have panned out.

The Duke of Sussex had founded Sentebale in Lesotho in honour of his late mother, Princess Diana, along with Prince Seeiso for his mother Queen ‘Mamohato in 2006. The charity was meant to support children and young people in Lesotho and Botswana affected by HIV and AIDS.

However, Harry and Seeiso had to take the tough decision to quit their beloved charity after a row broke out between the Chair and the board members. The public spat made it worse and even hurt the functioning of the charity, which in turn hurt the “vulnerable children” supported by it, which has upset harry the most, according to a source cited by GB News.

King Charles’s younger son is “absolutely devastated” and believes the crisis is the “hostile takeover of his life’s work”.

The charity’s chair, Dr Sophie Chandauka, wanted to install herself as the “executive chair” to herself a salary and executive powers – something common in the United States but not recognised under UK charity law.

After Harry and Seeiso issued a statement about their resignation, Dr Chandauka retaliated by TV interviews and accused the British royal for bullying “at scale”.

“It wasn't Harry doing the rounds on TV,” the insider said, noting that Harry’s camp wanted to mediate via lawyers but the Chair resisted.

Meanwhile, Sentebale's annual report and financial accounts are due to be published at the end of the month. To which the source said that the “proof will be in the numbers”.