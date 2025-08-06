Princess Anne arrives in Dublin for official welcome by President Michael D. Higgins

Princess Anne has arrived in Dublin today for an official visit, where she is being warmly welcomed by Irish President Michael D. Higgins and his wife, Sabina, at Áras an Uachtaráin, the President’s official residence.
Described as a "courtesy call," the visit marks a moment of continued royal diplomacy, strengthening ties between the UK and Ireland.
Following her meeting with the President, the Princess Royal will head to one of the country's most celebrated annual events the 150th Dublin Horse Show.
At the Royal Dublin Society (RDS), Anne will attend the official opening day of the landmark equestrian event.
She’s also set to tour a special exhibition chronicling the show’s rich history and will meet with representatives from two remarkable charities Festina Lente, which provides equine assisted learning and therapy, and the Riding for the Disabled Association Ireland.
British Ambassador to Ireland, Paul Johnston, praised the visit, stating, "The Princess Royal's visit enhances the deep and enduring friendship between the United Kingdom and Ireland, and the significance of the 150th holding of the RDS Dublin Horse Show.
Her Royal Highness has visited Ireland on many occasions, including as patron of the Scottish Rugby Union during Six Nations games here. Her visit this week reflects her lifelong interest in equestrianism and charitable work."
Her last official visit to Ireland was in 2023 when she travelled to Belfast for the Northern Ireland Investment Summit.
Royal foundation centre for early childhood releases film series on brain science and emotional growth
Duke of Sussex shares plans about next step after making 'devastating' decision to quite beloved charity
Meghan Markle pens special message for Prince Harry and her family for making it special '24 hours'
The Duchess of Sussex restocks her Napa Valley Rosé along with a new vintage of the beverage
Princess Anne meets teenager who saved his mother's life twice in one year.
Sarah Ferguson 'sought out romance' with Tiger Woods, George Clooney, other A-listers after divorce from Prince Andrew