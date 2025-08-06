Princess Anne arrives in Dublin for official welcome by President Michael D. Higgins

Princess Anne makes courtesy visit to Ireland

Princess Anne has arrived in Dublin today for an official visit, where she is being warmly welcomed by Irish President Michael D. Higgins and his wife, Sabina, at Áras an Uachtaráin, the President’s official residence.

Described as a "courtesy call," the visit marks a moment of continued royal diplomacy, strengthening ties between the UK and Ireland.

Following her meeting with the President, the Princess Royal will head to one of the country's most celebrated annual events the 150th Dublin Horse Show.

At the Royal Dublin Society (RDS), Anne will attend the official opening day of the landmark equestrian event.

She’s also set to tour a special exhibition chronicling the show’s rich history and will meet with representatives from two remarkable charities Festina Lente, which provides equine assisted learning and therapy, and the Riding for the Disabled Association Ireland.

British Ambassador to Ireland, Paul Johnston, praised the visit, stating, "The Princess Royal's visit enhances the deep and enduring friendship between the United Kingdom and Ireland, and the significance of the 150th holding of the RDS Dublin Horse Show.

Her Royal Highness has visited Ireland on many occasions, including as patron of the Scottish Rugby Union during Six Nations games here. Her visit this week reflects her lifelong interest in equestrianism and charitable work."

Her last official visit to Ireland was in 2023 when she travelled to Belfast for the Northern Ireland Investment Summit.