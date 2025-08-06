Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott ready to take relationship to next step?

Zara McDermott hard launches romance with Louis Tomlinson in PDA packed post

One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson has been dating TV personality Zara McDermott for quite a few months now and their love seems to be blossoming with every single day.

The couple soft launched their relationship a few weeks back when the 33-year-old shared a carousel of images from Glastonbury Festival featuring Zara and other friends.

On Monday, the 28-year-old dropped a mushy picture of her and Louis on Instagram, where the two can be seen sharing a PDA packed moment.

The picture seemed like an official confirmation of their relationship.

According to sources, the lovebirds dated privately for a couple of months just to be sure about each other before publicly announcing their romance.

An insider told The Sun, “Louis and Zara dated out of the public eye for a while before going public so they could make sure this was the real deal.”

“They've both never been happier and are a lovely couple. Louis and Zara are both very career driven and support each other's endeavours”, the source added.

Now that the duo seems sure about each other, they might soon decide to take their relationship to the next step.

Fans are also hoping that they end up getting married as one of the commented beneath the photo, “I am so coming to yours wedding.”

Besides that, the couple’s siblings are also supportive of them as they showered love over the happy couple in the latest post.