Justin Timberlake waited ‘months before’ getting Lyme disease diagnosis

Justin Timberlake got Lyme diagnosis after some time waiting

Justin Timberlake is focusing on healing and rest after revealing his Lyme disease diagnosis, a reality that has come with both challenges and clarity.

The singer and actor, 44, shared the news with fans on July 31, explaining that the symptoms had been building for some time during his “Forget Tomorrow World Tour.”

At first, he assumed the exhaustion and pain were just part of aging and the demands of life back on the road. But as things worsened, it became clear something more serious was going on.

According to a source close to the family, Timberlake pushed through for months before finally getting a diagnosis.

“He’s not 20 anymore,” the insider said, “but when his symptoms worsened, he realized something deeper was going on.”

The diagnosis of Lyme disease finally gave him answers to what had been causing nerve pain, severe fatigue, and a general feeling of being unwell, all while performing.

His wife, actress Jessica Biel, 43, has played a vital role throughout this difficult time. The source shared that Biel noticed something wasn’t right and urged him to get checked.

“She could tell that he wasn’t himself,” the insider said. “She’s incredibly supportive.”

Timberlake opened up about his condition on Instagram, writing, “If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically.”

He added, “But at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness.”

Now that the tour has wrapped, Timberlake’s focus has shifted entirely to recovery.

He’s planning to spend time with Biel and their sons, Silas, 10, and Phineas, 4, while prioritizing his health. “He loved touring and being back onstage,” said the source, “but he’s also relieved it’s over. Now he can focus on his health.”

With support from his family and a renewed sense of understanding, Timberlake is now taking the necessary steps toward healing — one day at a time.