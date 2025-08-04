Melanie Brown, Rory McPhee keep celebrations going with Moroccan nuptials

Mel B ties knot with Rory McPhee second time after London ceremony

Melanie Brown recently sparked buzz online as she married husband Rory McPhee for the second time in Morocco.

The former Spice Girl, who initially tied the knot with hairstylist McPhee in London, held a second celebration at the luxurious Selman Marrakech.

On Sunday, August 3, the couple shared glimpses from their Moroccan ceremony in a joint Instagram post.

In the image, the bride and groom can be seen joyfully walking down the aisle.

McPhee, 37, wore a white jacket paired with black tie, trousers, and shoes.

The 50-year-old singer, on the other hand, stunned in a red, pearl-adorned strapless dress by Justin Alexander, featuring a high slit that showed off her toned leg.

She completed her dazzling look with strappy heels.

The couple captioned their post, “We got married!!! Again! A wedding so good we keep the celebration going with our closest and dearest in our fav place at @selmanmarrakech we had the time of our lives.”

This comes after Mel B and McPhee were first married on Saturday, July 5, at The Crypt of St. Paul’s Cathedral in London.

They later hosted a star-studded reception at the Shangri-La Hotel inside The Shard.

At the London ceremony, the Stop hitmaker wore a custom ivory gown by Josephine Scott – featuring a strapless corset, a sheer pearl-embellished jacket, and a matching veil.

For the unversed, McPhee proposed to Mel B in 2022 after three years of dating.