Rod Stewart honours Ozzy Osbourne with AI help during concert

Rod Stewart pays AI tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

Rod Stewart’s recent tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne has sparked debate among fans after an unconventional on-stage moment during his Aug. 1 concert in Georgia.

The British rock icon, currently on his “One Last Time” tour, had been honoring Osbourne, who passed away on July 22, with heartfelt renditions of his classic Forever Young.

Typically, the tribute featured photos of Osbourne projected behind Stewart as he performed the song.

However, at the Ameris Bank Amphitheater near Atlanta, the visuals took an unexpected turn.

What started as simple tribute images gradually shifted into AI-generated depictions of Osbourne standing in a dreamy, celestial afterlife.

These visuals included the rocker posing alongside late music legends such as Prince, Tina Turner, Bob Marley, Freddie Mercury, Kurt Cobain, George Michael, and Amy Winehouse, each set against a cloud-filled, heavenly background.

The imagery didn’t stop with beloved stars.

The show also incorporated AI scenes of Osbourne beside more controversial late figures like Michael Jackson and XXXTentacion, which drew mixed reactions from concertgoers and fans online.

The creative decision has not been publicly addressed by Stewart, who continues his tour across the U.S. through early October before heading to Europe.

A few days before the Atlanta concert, Stewart had made a notable comment during a similar performance in Charlotte, North Carolina.

As he concluded Forever Young, he remarked, “Very sad. A lot of those people died ’cause of drugs… I’m still here, though!”, a statement that added another layer of reflection to the already emotional tribute.

On the day news broke of Osbourne’s passing, Stewart had shared a personal farewell on Instagram, writing, “Bye, bye Ozzy. I’ll see you up there—later rather than sooner.”

While his intentions seem to stem from admiration, the use of AI-generated visuals in such a delicate context has prompted both praise for creativity and criticism for sensitivity.