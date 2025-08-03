Mark Wahlberg celebrates major milestone with Rhea Durham

Mark Wahlberg, formerly known as Marky Mark, and his beloved wife Rhea Durham are brimming with love as they celebrate a special occasion.
The Family Plan star and his longtime partner marked their 16th wedding anniversary on Friday, August 1.
The proud husband took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute for his wife of nearly two decades with a series of red heart emojis.
“Happy anniversary,” he simply wrote in the caption of a photo of himself and the 47-year-old model.
The selfie of two featured them sitting outdoors in their bathing suits with the Vogue regular smiling brightly in a completely makeup free look.
On the other hand, Rhea wrote, “Happy Anniversary Baby [red and purple hearts emoji] 24 years in and 16 years married,” in the caption of her social media post.
“Love you infinity [hands joined emoji],” she added, tagging her husband.
Alongside her loving message, she posted a black-and-white photo of herself and Wahlberg, 54, sitting beside each other on a boat as the actor sat behind the wheel.
The Flight Risk actor and Rhea tied the knot at a private ceremony in Beverly Hills, in 2009 after eight years of dating.
The clearly happily married couple share four children, Ella, 21, Michael, 19, Brendan, 16 and Grace, 15.
