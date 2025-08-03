Katy Perry’s ex John Mayer hoping to reconnect amid Justin Trudeau rumours?

John Mayer allegedly planning rekindle romance with ex Katy Perry

Katy Perry’s ex John Mayer might be hoping for a second chance to reconnect with his past love after she recently split up with Orlando Bloom.

The 40-year-old popstar has been sparking romance rumours with Justin Trudeau but Mayer also seems to be in line.

While Perry is processing her breakup with Bloom, an insider told RadarOnline, Mayer is "preparing to step into the gap."

After the couple broke off their long-term relationship, Perry and the Gravity hitmaker could give their decade old romance another chance as they are still friends.

The source noted, "John and Katy have a good relationship these days, they even spent time together last November at Sabrina Carpenter's concert in L.A.”

They continued, "When he heard about her and Orlando, John didn't hesitate to reach out. He's very charming and is currently playing the role of supportive friend, but ultimately, he wants to be with her again. He's always said she's one of the most attractive women he's ever dated and openly admires her, so if she's open to reconnecting or dating again, he'd be over the moon."

Perry and Mayer dated on and off from 2012 to 2015.