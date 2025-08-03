Denise Richards surprises fans with RHOBH return

Denise Richards appearance came amid messy divorce battle with Aaron Phypers

Denise Richards seems to have moved on from her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers as she made surprise return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

TMZ accessed photos of Richards' shooting scenes of the show at Madre in Los Angeles Saturday, August 2.

Though, it remains unclear whether she is permanently reclaiming the Bravo spotlight or only making guest appearance as she did back in season 13 of RHOBH.

As per the pictures, Sutton Stracke, Erika Jayne and Richards filmed dinner scenes.

This latest sighing of the 54-year-old has come amidst messy divorce drama with Phypers.

The ex-Bond girl got temporary restraining order against the Dirty Hands actor accusing of abuse and physical violence.

52-year-old, however, refuted all accusations levelled by her against him.

For the unversed, the two tied the knot in September 2018 in an intimate ceremony in Malibu.

The couple doesn’t have any biological child together.

After six years of marriage, Phypers filed for divorce citing ‘irreconcible differences’ as the cause of separation.

Also, July 4 was documented as the date of separation which was the date the two had a big fight.