Billy Joel holds unpopular opinion on his own documentary

Billy Joel’s rare insights revealed on ‘And So It Goes’ documentary

Billy Joel has watched the documentary, And So It Goes, which is based on his life, but he is seemingly not a fan.

The 76-year-old musician was actually “bored” by the documentary as his daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, revealed in a recent interview.

Although the two-part documentary on HBO has earned much love by fans, Alexa told Page Six, that her dad doesn’t feel quite the same way.

“You know my father is really funny because he’s like the most self-effacing person on the planet, right? He jokes about this, and talked about this in his songs — that he’s almost like a masochist in the sense that he just doesn’t… he never buys in his own hype,” the singer, 39, told the outlet.

She continued, “I’m like, ‘You should be so proud of yourself!’ He’s like, ‘Eh.’ He’s just not a typical, like narcissistic guy in the spotlight — he just does not buy into any of it — he’s a true artist. He so deeply introverted, he’s really actually a shy person.”

Alexa added, “He’s like, well you know I’m kind of bored by it because it’s a lot about me and I get sick of me,” as he watched the film.