Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift hit by tragic loss in family

Travis Kelce’s dad, Ed Kelce’s girlfriend, Maureen Maguire, who was on close terms with the NFL star’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, passed away on Saturday, August 2nd.
Ed took to Facebook and revealed the sad news with a link to her obituary, which detailed that Maureen breathed her last at the age of 74.
It further described that Magurie “passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones” and described her as a “devoted mother” with “impeccable taste.”
Ed was also mentioned in the obituary as Maureen’s “beloved friend,” with whom she attended many football games.
“She also grew an unexpected love for football later in life, sharing many laughs and adventures with her beloved friend Ed Kelce and her loyal dog Butch. Together, they traveled often and attended football games and concerts, and embraced every opportunity to enjoy life to the fullest,” it read.
Previously speaking about Maureen in an interview, Ed shared a funny story of their interaction with son’s popstar girlfriend.
At one of the games while Taylor was posing for a picture with Ed, his girlfriend jokingly said, “Hey, that’s my boyfriend,” which made the Grammy winner laugh.
Tom Selleck ditches signature style in recent rare outing
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was found guilty on two out of five counts
Jessie J was diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2025
John Mayer allegedly planning rekindle romance with ex Katy Perry
Billy Joel’s rare insights revealed on ‘And So It Goes’ documentary
Harry Styles enjoys in Italy with Belgian-Congolese designer after engaging in PDA with Ella Kenny