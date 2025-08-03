Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift hit by tragic loss in family

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s family grieve the loss of beloved family member

Travis Kelce’s dad, Ed Kelce’s girlfriend, Maureen Maguire, who was on close terms with the NFL star’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, passed away on Saturday, August 2nd.

Ed took to Facebook and revealed the sad news with a link to her obituary, which detailed that Maureen breathed her last at the age of 74.

It further described that Magurie “passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones” and described her as a “devoted mother” with “impeccable taste.”

Ed was also mentioned in the obituary as Maureen’s “beloved friend,” with whom she attended many football games.

“She also grew an unexpected love for football later in life, sharing many laughs and adventures with her beloved friend Ed Kelce and her loyal dog Butch. Together, they traveled often and attended football games and concerts, and embraced every opportunity to enjoy life to the fullest,” it read.

Previously speaking about Maureen in an interview, Ed shared a funny story of their interaction with son’s popstar girlfriend.

At one of the games while Taylor was posing for a picture with Ed, his girlfriend jokingly said, “Hey, that’s my boyfriend,” which made the Grammy winner laugh.