Orlando Bloom addresses ex Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau’s relationship

Orlando Bloom reacts to ex Katy Perry’s new romance with Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry might be moving on with Justin Trudeau but her ex, Orlando Bloom, is not the one to feel sour.

The 48-year-old actor could still find humour in jokes made about the situation, as he responded to a satirical post by The Onion claiming that Bloom had moved on with another world leader, just like his ex-girlfriend.

“Orlando Bloom Spotted At Dinner With Angela Merkel,” read the headline on Instagram from the satirical news outlet on Friday, August 1.

The headline was shared alongside a picture which seemed to be an AI generated picture of The Pirates of the Caribbean star with the former Chancellor of Germany having a candlelight meal together.

"Just weeks after announcing his split with fiancée Katy Perry, English actor Orlando Bloom was photographed Friday dining with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel,” the newspaper’s report quipped.

"Angela kept Orlando laughing all night — he couldn’t keep his eyes off her!’ said an insider source who spotted the pair sipping wine, slurping oysters, and splitting a decadent piece of chocolate layer cake at a Michelin-starred restaurant.”

Bloom himself appreciated the joke, leaving clap emojis in the comments.

The hilarious dig comes after the former prime minister of Canada and Perry were spotted on several dates together.

The alleged couple seemed to be enjoying a meal on July 28, and on Wednesday Trudeau was seen among the audience at the popstar’s Lifetimes Tour in Montreal.