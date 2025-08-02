Travis Kelce confesses love for Taylor Swift on social media

Travis Kelce speaks out on private getaway with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is not shy to declare his love for Taylor Swift publicly.

The 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end took to Instagram and gushed about the pop superstar, 35, in the comments section of his friends’ post.

The couple’s mutual friends, Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson shared a clip of their podcast in which they shared details of their Montana trip with Swift and Kelce in March.

The NFL star agreed with all the praises they sang of his girlfriend and wrote, "she’s a 20/20!!" reiterating Andrews’ words from the episode.

"Some of the best memories of the offseason. Jimmy’s forever!!!" he added of their getaway.

While the co-hosts told their fans that they had an amazing time meeting the Grammy winner, as they said, “She is a dream and I adore her and I’m so happy that they make each other happy.”

The episode came after Kelce made his romance Instagram-official on July 24, with a series of pictures from the lovebirds’ downtime together.

"Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 100%," he captioned the carousel featuring Swift, and their friends and families.