Taylor Swift inspires fan to celebrate major milestone

Taylor Swift’s fan pays tribute to popstar with heartfelt project

Taylor Swift’s youngest fan is celebrating all her first milestones in classic Swiftie fashion.

The 35-year-old pop superstar has inspired new mom, Jori, who goes by JorLinn on TikTok to mark her newborn daughter, Noa James’ monthly milestones with a Swiftie-themed photoshoot, following the chronology of all her album Eras.

“A friend and I had discussed it, and we were collaborating together," Jori told People Magazine. "We started collecting pieces. I have put a lot of thought into it, and I've done a lot of DIY for the photos themselves."

The little one’s first month mark was celebrated with a “debut” themed photoshoot as she dressed up in a white dress, cowgirl boots and posed with a guitar by her side.

For every next monthly celebration, Jori spent the time and energy to find the perfect outfit for the next album, getting it right each time with her baby’s Fearless, 1989, Speak Now, Red and Reputation era.

“I try to pick things that people will understand, but also are iconic to that era, and concept a rough outfit," the Swiftie mom told the outlet.

The Swiftie baby quickly went viral all over TikTok and garnered an audience of over 380,000 viewers who cheered on.

Speaking of connecting with the Swiftie community, Jori said, “Once the video started taking off, I thought, ‘This is really cool,’ because I put so much thought and effort into it and it's cool to see other people react to it."

"We know the Swiftie community is strong, and it is cool reading and seeing other people's ideas," she continued. "People have told me they’re going to do the same when they have their daughter."

Jori and her baby Noa might have become the new trendsetters for upcoming born Swifties.