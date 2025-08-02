Meghan Markle's ex-pal Jessica Mulroney accuses Duchess of split?

Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney left fans in shock with a heartbreaking confession about her friendship with the Duchess.

The 45-year-old Canadian stylist, who's said to be divorcing her husband Ben after 16 years of marriage allegedly "regrets" her bonding with Meghan.

According to the Daily Mail, the scrutiny that came with her association to Meghan had “later caused tensions in her marriage”.

The insider told the outlet: "Jessica Mulroney says now she regrets becoming friends with Meghan."

Meghan and Jessica had been best friends for years after meeting in Canada while filming 'Suits'.

They remained close during the early stages of her relationship with her future husband, and Jessica and Ben’s children, twins Brian and John and daughter Ivy.

Jessica's children even served as page boys and bridesmaid at their royal wedding in 2018. Their friendship appeared to sour following Jessica’s “white-privilege” scandal in 2020, where the stylist was axed from both her TV gigs following her racially charged spat with black lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter.

It emerged amid reports that Jessica had split from her husband, Ben, who reportedly walked away from his beautiful wife. She is deeply upset about how things have worked out.

Jessica Mulroney and her husband have split, sources have spilled on alleged “tension” caused by her friendship with Meghan.

“If [Jessica] could go back, a part of her wishes she was never part of [Markle and Prince Harry’s 2018] wedding,” an insider allegedly told the outlet on Friday.

“While she enjoyed all the exposure it brought her at the time, that same exposure is what caused her social media rift to blow up in the way it did and led to the end of her friendship with Meghan and her marriage.”