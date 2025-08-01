Blake Lively accused of intimidating YouTuber in ongoing lawsuit

A content creator has fired off a scathing letter to the judge, demanding a protective order against Blake Lively after the actress attempted to subpoena her as part of her ongoing lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

Lauren Neidigh, aka LethalLauren904, claims Lively's legal team is trying to "intimidate and harass" her for expressing unfavorable opinions about the actress online.

Neidigh revealed that she tried to discuss the subpoena with Lively's lawyers, but they were "largely unresponsive" and couldn't explain why her banking information was relevant to the case.

The subpoena requested personal details, including financial data, from several content creators. Neidigh argued that Lively's team had no authority to obtain their private information, and the subpoenas were "not supported by any evidence".

"[Lively's] Subpoena targeted creators who have expressed unfavorable opinions about her online. The Subpoena was not supported by any evidence. It served to intimidate, harass, chill constitutionally protected free speech, and threaten the safety and privacy of non-parties who are not involved in this litigation," she stated.

A representative for Lively maintained that the subpoenas were standard legal tools, not accusations or gag orders, and were meant to gather evidence for the lawsuit.

"There is no silencing of content creators, they are obviously making their views known. This is a sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit against Justin Baldoni and a number of other Wayfarer defendants, and we are simply seeking information to aid in our fact gathering," the rep said.

They also alleged that Baldoni's crisis PR team planned an "untraceable" media campaign to "bury" Lively.

Lively dropped the subpoenas against Neidigh, Kassidy O'Connell, and a third creator after they pushed back, but her legal team is still investigating other online creators potentially involved in what they believe is a targeted misinformation campaign.

The actress claims Baldoni hired a crisis PR team to smear her in retaliation for her complaining about his onset behavior. Baldoni denied the accusations, stating that Lively seized control of the film after production wrapped and excluded him from promotional events.

With Lively's deposition looming and the trial set for March 2026, this courtroom drama is heating up. Neidigh has requested a protective order prohibiting Lively from issuing further subpoenas and asked for sanctions due to the "ongoing threat" of Lively making "further abusive discovery requests."