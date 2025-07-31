Martha Stewart hints at doubts over Meghan Markle's authenticity

Martha Stewart hints at doubts over Meghan Markle's authenticity in a recent statement.

The Duchess of Sussex has often drawn comparisons to prominent lifestyle figures Stewart and Gwyneth Paltrow as she carves out her identity in the lifestyle arena.

Reflecting on those comparisons earlier this year, Meghan remarked: 'Those are incredibly successful businesswomen, so I don't take that lightly. That means a lot if there's any comparison made in that regard.'

However, Stewart offered a more reserved opinion during an interview with Yahoo lifestyle Australia, saying, 'Meghan, I don't really know very well, and I hope she knows what she's talking about. 'Authenticity, to me, is everything and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important.'

When asked about Paltrow, Stewart offered praise for the Goop founder and Oscar winning actress, 'Gwyneth has been every successful, she created quite an interesting body of businesses. 'She's amdired. She won an Oscar for heaven's sake as an actress! She's pretty powerful.'

This is not the first time Stewart has commented on Meghan. Back in April, when asked about the Duchess's Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, she said: 'I haven't seen it yet, but I will watch an episode and see how she does. I'm curious.'

The second season of With Love, Meghan is expected to premiere this autumn.