Buckingham Palace throne room welcomes new King, Queen

Buckingham Palace's throne room has welcomed the new King and Queen in an emotional ceremony.

The new inspiring state portraits of King Charles III and Queen Camilla have been hung in their permanent home.

The portraits, which will form part of the Royal Collection, were painted by two different artists personally selected by the monarch and his wife.

These two new artistic paintings will join an important and impressive tradition of historic state portraiture, dating back many centuries.

The Royal family shared the clip of the heartwarming moments on their official Instagram account with a heartwarming statement.

The Statemen read: "Earlier this year the new State Portraits of The King and Queen were hung in their permanent home in the Throne Room of Buckingham Palace."

It continued: "Watch our film to find out more about the history of state portraiture. You can see the portraits during the summer opening of Buckingham Palace."

According to the statement, shared on the royal family's website, the King chose to be painted by Peter Kuhfeld and Queen Camilla selected Paul S. Benney.

Both artists are known to royals already, having previously contributed to other royal commissions.

These portraits will join an important tradition of Coronation State Portraits dating back many centuries.

The new portraits were displayed in the Central Room at the National Gallery, of which The King is Royal Patron, from 6th May until 5th June before moving to their permanent home in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.

The portrait of King includes the Imperial State Crown, placed on a table to one side. His Majesty wears his Robe of State, worn to enter the Abbey and for the first part of The Coronation service. His Majesty also wears naval uniform (Number 1 Ceremonial Day Dress) with medals and decorations.

As per the statement, the Queen’s portrait includes Queen Camilla’s Crown (formally known as Queen Mary’s Crown), originally created for the coronation of Queen Mary in 1911.

The Queen is shown with her Robe of Estate. This was worn during the latter part of The Coronation ceremony, as The King and Queen departed Westminster Abbey.

The Queen wears her Coronation Dress, which was designed by Bruce Oldfield. Made of ivory coloured silk, it features silver and gold embroidered floral designs, representing Their Majesties’ affection for nature.