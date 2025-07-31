Celine Dion remembers late labelmate Ozzy Osbourne: 'Larger than life'

Tributes have continued to pour in days after Ozzy Osbourne passed away at the age of 76, with Celine Dion being the latest to join the growing list of mourners.

Three days following the Black Sabbath frontman’s shocking passing after his farewell concert, Dion, 57, paid a heartfelt tribute to her fellow labelmate.

"I was deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Ozzy Osbourne," she wrote on Facebook in her Friday, July 25 post. "He was a true original! Fearless, and simply larger than life…but also kind, thoughtful, and generous."

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker continued, "Ozzy and I were label mates for many years— and although we came from very different musical universes, I always admired his boundless spirit and ear for melody on songs like ‘Mama I’m Coming Home.'"

"My heart is with his beloved wife Sharon, their children, and his millions of adoring fans from around the world," she added before concluding, "With all my love, Celine."

The heavy metal icon passed away on July 22. A statement from his family confirmed the rock legend died following decades of health struggles, including a Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2020.

Osbourne’s funeral procession was held in Birmingham on July 30, where thousands of fans gathered along with his family at Broad Street to pay their respects.