Jessica Biel shows support for Justin Timberlake amid severe criticism

Jessica Biel sends love to Justin Timberlake amid backlash

Jessica Biel appeared to be offering public support to her husband Justin Timberlake amid the wave of backlash after his recent string of underwhelming concert performances.

Marking the end of the Prince of Pop’s Forget Tomorrow World Tour on Wednesday, July 30, Biel, 43, shared a photo dump on her Instagram.

The montage of photos and videos featured the couple’s sweet interactions backstage, glimpses of their two kids’ during the father’s concert and more.

The 7th Heaven actress and the SexyBack crooner are parents to Silas, 10, and four-year-old Phineas.

The cover photos of the carousel showed the actress seemingly sitting with her younger son on the stage watching the Mirror singer perform live.

Among other pictures, the proud wife shared a video of her and tour crew members dancing backstage during Timberlake’s rendition.

In another clips she recorded herself jamming out to her husband's performance and a video of Phineas doing a backflip from a speaker and spinning backstage as his father performed.

"Tour wifey / mommy out [victory emoji]," Biel captioned the post, appearing to be signing off from the tour life.

Notably, Timberlake’s wife's sweet post came in the wake of controversy surrounding his tour.

He received severe criticism for low-energy performances, last-minute cancellations, and apparent signs of emotional and physical burnout, raising serious questions about his future as a touring artist.