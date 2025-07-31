Ozzy Osbourne family pays homage to musician with heartfelt tributes

Ozzy Osbourne, the Prince of Darkness has made the final journey through his beloved city Birmingham.

Thousands of fans gathered on the streets alongside his family members to remember the legend following his death last week, at the age of 76.

His wife, Sharon was visibly in tears at the emotional farewell as the procession headed down Birmingham's Broad Street.

She also stopped at the memorial site and laid flowers as fans watched from behind barriers. Sharon was accompanied by the couple's three children, Aimee, Kelly and Jack.

The Paranoid crooner was followed by his family and the procession was accompanied by a live brass band, Bostin' Brass.

Each family member paid a tearful tribute to the music icon.

One user on X (formerly Twitter), uploaded an image of Ozzy's wedding ring and compared it to the one Sharon seemed to have attached to her necklace.

In the post, the user wrote: "Sharon Osbourne wearing Ozzy’s wedding ring in a chain around her neck while mourning him. We love you Shaz."

Louis Osbourne, Ozzy's son from his previous marriage to Thelma Riley gave a sweet nod to his dad with a purple tie featuring a skull-and-crossbones.

Black Sabbath’s lead vocalist daughter Kelly opted to wear her dad's iconic sunglasses for the occasion. Meanwhile, Sharon and Ozzy’s eldest daughter Aimee, wore a bat broach on her blazer in Birmingham.

Ozzy died on 22 July 2025, just weeks after his fans had gathered for his final appearance on stage at the Back To The Beginning concert at Villa Park.