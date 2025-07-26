Princess Beatrice tipped to attend Eve Jobs’ wedding

Princess Beatrice could grace Eve Jobs’ lavish nuptials

Princess Beatrice is expected to join at Apple heiress Eve Jobs’ wedding.

According to the Daily Mail, the royal may be among the high-profile attendees heading to the Cotswolds for Eve Jobs and Harry Charles’ extravagant celebration.

While some are surprised by the royal connection, insiders say it makes perfect sense.

Beatrice is no stranger to high society soirées—she’s a regular on the elite social circuit, especially in the UK.

And with The Sun dubbing this event “a multi-million-pound fairytale” and “a society wedding like no other,” it’s little wonder she might make an appearance.

The glamorous union of Silicon Valley royalty and British equestrian nobility has already turned rural Oxfordshire upside down, and if Princess Beatrice does step out at the wedding, it will only cement its status as the most talked-about event of the season.

With just hours to go until Eve Jobs, daughter of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, weds Olympic equestrian Harry Charles, the quiet Cotswolds town of Great Tew has transformed into a hive of high profile wedding prep.

Nestled in the scenic Oxfordshire countryside, an A-list haven known to be home to David and Victoria Beckham, Simon Cowell, and Ellen DeGeneres Great Tew is buzzing as final touches come together with "military precision," insider told HELLO!

The opulent 4 day wedding is reportedly costing upwards of £5 million ($6.7 million), and the guest list is as star-studded as they come.

Sir Elton John and former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to be in attendance, with Kamala having already hosted an intimate pre-wedding dinner party at The Bull pub in nearby Charlbury on Wednesday.

Renowned American event planner Stanlee Gatti is overseeing the grand affair, with final preparations underway at both the historic St Michael and All Angels church and the luxurious Estelle Manor estate setting the stage for what promises to be one of the most talked-about weddings of the year.

"The whole wedding has been organised like a film production," a security source at St Michael and All Angels church told HELLO!’s Richard Simpson.

“Some of the guests have their own security. It’s being planned with military precision. I’ve never seen anything like it. The whole village will pretty much be on lockdown tomorrow.”

Despite the tight security, curious locals got a glimpse of the extravaganza as preparations reached their peak on Friday.

A team of 20 florists and set designers transformed the church’s interior into a floral wonderland complete with towering orbs of fresh red roses, romantic beech tree branches lining the nave (inspired by Prince William and Princess Kate’s 2011 royal wedding), 101 flickering candles on the altar, and two Persian rugs reportedly worth £15,000 gracing the aisle.