Princess Beatrice's husband shares breathtaking photos from countryside getaway

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice's husband, has shared a series of breathtaking images from a countryside holiday in North Wales.

The photos, which were uploaded to his Instagram story, showcase the rolling hills, picturesque lake, and charming cottages of Wern Holiday Cottages, a favorite spot for the family.

The images feature Edoardo's nine-year-old son, Christopher Woolf, also known as Wolfie, enjoying the outdoors. However, it appears that the photos may not have been taken recently, as Wolfie is currently on holiday in Florida with his mother, American architect Dara Huang.

Huang shared a heartfelt caption on her Instagram account, reflecting on family, identity, and home. "No matter how many fancy places I’ve been to, there’s no place like home," she wrote.

"Stark contrast but I like where I came from. I remember growing up being embarrassed of my parents, but as an adult I couldn’t be more proud of them."

Huang's caption is a poignant reflection on her relationship with her parents and her cultural heritage. "It was because of their love and support and creating a home that took me to where I am today," she wrote.

"I feel ashamed that I ever thought that their culture or language was not something that I wanted to share. Love my little parents and pains me to see them aging. I wouldn’t change things for a second and sometimes I wish I could freeze time."

Despite their separation, Edoardo and Huang are known to co-parent amicably, and Wolfie often appears in family events alongside Princess Beatrice. The North Wales pictures offer a glimpse into the quiet family life Edoardo enjoys away from the spotlight.

The holiday cottages, located near the town of Tremadog in Gwynedd, boast panoramic views of the Snowdonia mountains. The peaceful rural setting and family-friendly atmosphere make it an ideal spot for a relaxing getaway.