Prince William 'frustrated' by royal snub of Beatrice, Eugenie, and Zara

Prince William recognises efforts of extended royal family

Prince William is gearing up to champion his royal cousins Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie when he ascends the throne.

While the Prince of Wales supports his father King Charles’s vision of a slimmed-down monarchy, he is expected to adopt a more inclusive approach, recognising the valuable contributions of his extended family.

With key figures like Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle stepping back from royal duties, William sees the strength in a broader team and is keen to involve more relatives in official engagements.

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie, and Zara Tindall are catching Prince William’s attention for all the right reasons.

According to GB, he sees it as a “missed opportunity” not to tap into their talents and dedication.

A former royal aide told Radar Online, “William has noticed how engaged and loyal his cousins are.”

The Prince is reportedly open to expanding their public roles, especially in key areas like youth initiatives, health, and sports.

Royal commentator Richard Eden recently highlighted in the Mail that while William remains a supporter of a “slimmed-down monarchy,” he’s growing increasingly impressed by the hard work of his extended family.

William himself has voiced a desire to make a “tangible impact” with his royal duties moving beyond traditional ceremonial events.

A source added, “He’s not interested in endless ribbon-cutting. When he visits a project, he wants to walk away knowing something tangible happened, funding delivered, lives improved. That’s what motivates him now.”