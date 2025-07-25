Meghan Markle turns charcuterie into chic-uterie

Meghan serves up a charcuterie masterclass

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, has been serving up stylish inspiration since its launch and one product is quickly blooming into a fan favorite: her whimsical flower sprinkles.

The Duchess of Sussex recently spotlighted a series of stunning charcuterie boards crafted by fans using the floral topping, reposting the creations on the brand’s Instagram page.

The displays aren’t just mouth watering, they’re a full-on aesthetic moment.

The clips featured beautifully curated grazing boards adorned with edible flowers, fruits, cheeses, and artisanal crackers all perfectly in line with Meghan’s fresh, elegant aesthetic.

Meghan Markle’s grazing game is next level.

From rustic wooden platters to pastel ceramic trays, each board looked ready for its moment on a lifestyle magazine cover.

It’s not just about pretty presentation either. Meghan’s followers have embraced her brand’s garden-inspired ethos, using her floral sprinkles to turn everyday snacking into an artful celebration.

Since As Ever launched, the Duchess has cultivated a devoted following eager to bring her Californian charm into their kitchens.