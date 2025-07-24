Princess Beatrice’s husband living situation exposed after major milestone

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi sparked speculations over their marriage given their recent appearance at the Royal Ascot.

Experts believed that the relationship was heading towards trouble given that Edoardo, who is a property developer, had to travel a lot for work which was beginning to put a strain on their relationship.

However, the couple hit at the speculations last week as they marked their fifth anniversary together. Edoardo penned a sweet note to his “most beautiful and amazing” wife, Beatrice.

He wrote, “I cherish every moment we’ve spent together and am deeply grateful for our journey. Here’s to countless more years filled with laughter and tons of love!”

There were also whispers about where the couple actually live after they purchased a farmhouse in the Cotswolds in 2021.

In a rare interview with The Times last year, Edoardo clarified that they still use their grace-and-favour apartment at St James’s Palace St James’. It meant that the family splits time between their homes and treating their London as base due to the schooling of the children.

Beatrice and Edoardo share two daughters together, Sienna, 3, and Athena, who was born earlier this year. Meanwhile, Edoardo shared 11-year-old Wolfie with ex Dara Huang.

Previously, relationship coach Nicole Moore told The List that spending “a lot of time apart due to work can definitely put a big strain” on the Beatrice’s relationship with her husband and eventually lead to becoming “emotionally disconnected”.

The expert warned the couple that distance “emotional connection to dwindle unless they are steadfast in maintaining a lot of communication when apart”.