Kate Middleton’s health takes toll as crucial announcement looms

Kate Middleton, who has been easing back into her royal duties following her cancer battle, is growing anxious about an important decision which will have a huge impact on her family.

The Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated a milestone this week as their firstborn, Prince George, turned 12, which marks the beginning of his official training as the future monarch.

Following in the footsteps of his father, Prince William, reports have revealed that the young prince will be attending the private boarding school, Eton College, next year and Kate has not been taking the news too well, according to Palace courtiers.

“Kate is devastated that Prince George will be sent to an elite private school that’s miles away,” the insider shared, noting that William insists on the “rite of passage”.

William himself went to the boarding school when he was 12 and George is expected to join his father’s alma mater in September 2026.

Sources close to Kate told RadarOnline that she is “really sad and anxious” and “doesn’t want to send her little boy to a place that’s so far away”.

Moreover, George going away may “take a toll on [Kate’s] physical wellbeing” causing concerns as she admitted that she is “not the same” after her cancer battle.

Kate is also worried about her son’s privacy in the age of social media as she won’t be with him to shield him from harm.

The official annoucement about George's school has not been issued yet. The Palace is holding back until the last minute in order to avoid any security issues or any change in plans.